 Mumbai: Fire at shop in Md Ali road, no injuries reported; visuals surface
No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 07:37 PM IST
Mumbai: A fire erupted at a shop located in Mohammed Ali road, Nr. Minara Masjid, Opp Suleman Usman Bakery, Masjid Bunder at around 6 pm. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) team doused the fire in half an hour.

Panic gripped the nearby shops as shopkeepers were seen shifting around their belongings so as to stay safe from the flames that went up high as it engulfed the shop (said to be a textile shop). Thick smoke engulfed the surrounding areas as the fire was doused by the fire brigade.

