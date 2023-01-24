Mumbai: Fire at Kurla scrap market doused after 7 hrs; around 20 shops gutted

Mumbai: A massive fire which broke out in a market at Kurla on Sunday night was doused after seven hours of firefighting operations. Nobody was injured in the incident but 15- 20 shops were gutted. In the past few months, there have been several fire mishaps in Kurla's scrap market, said the senior fire official.

The blaze erupted at a ground plus two-storey structure located in Shivaji market, Kurla West. The fire was confined to the electric wiring and installations, plastic and scrap material and vehicle spare parts.

After receiving an alert, Fire Brigade officials, local police and civic ward officials rushed to the spot. By the time they reached, 15-20 shops were already reduced to ashes, while few other outlets were damaged.

Eight fire engines were pressed into service and the fire was extinguished at 5.30am on Monday. “The exact reason behind the fire can be ascertained after investigation. The (BMC's) License Department should check if the shops had a license,” said the senior fire official.

Two such mishaps had occurred in Kurla last year. On Dec 28, 2022, 20 shops in the scrap market were gutted in a fire reported from Kapadia Nagar. The second incident took place on Oct 28, 2022, at a cloth godown located opposite the Deluxe hotel.

