Mumbai: Fire at Janata Market in Chembur, no casualties

A fire broke out at Janata Market near Chembur railway station early on Thursday morning. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot, it took two hour long fire fighting to finally contain the fire.

The fire that was reported around 5.30 am on Thursday, gutted at least five-six shops. About 10-12 workers were rescued during the fire fighting operations. Most of these shops according to firemen, were stationary shops and contained papers and other stationary materials that were combustible.

The blaze was doused at around 7.40 am and no injuries were reported, according to the Mumbai Fire Brigade Control Room. “We are still ascertaining the cause of fire and where it started, we will start the investigation after the cooling operation will be over. Prima Facie short circuit in one of the shops cannot be ruled out,” said a senior official from Mumbai Fire Brigade. In a similar incident, another fire was reported on Thursday from a chemical factory in Pune’s Kurkumbh MIDC area. While the fire was doused off within a few hours, no casualty reported.