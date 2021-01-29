Mumbai

Mumbai: Fire at godown in Bhandup under control

A fire which broke out in a godown in Bhandup area was doused in the evening of Thursday after efforts for over two hours, a civic official said.

Several fire engines were rushed to the spot and firefighters managed to douse the flames at around 11 pm on Thursday, he said.

It was tagged as a ‘level-2’ fire and the incident was reported at 8.38 pm. No casualties were reported due to fire.

