Mumbai: Fire at godown in Bhandup under control

A fire which broke out in a godown in Bhandup area was doused in the evening of Thursday after efforts for over two hours, a civic official said.
Several fire engines were rushed to the spot and firefighters managed to douse the flames at around 11 pm on Thursday, he said.
It was tagged as a ‘level-2’ fire and the incident was reported at 8.38 pm. No casualties were reported due to fire.
