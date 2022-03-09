Mumbai: FIR registered against unknown people for running KBC scam

The Cyber Police have booked an unidentified persons for running a Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) lottery scam and demanding money from people for claiming the lottery prize. The police have taken suo moto action after their surveillance squad has found several such videos on YouTube and viral on social media platforms luring people with the lottery scheme.

According to the police, the surveillance squad of the cyber cell recently found several videos of KBC lottery claims, in the videos people, were lured into a trap by claiming to have won the lottery of ₹25 lakh if they are using the same number of WhatsApp as their contact numbers. They have also used photographs of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachhan to lure more people, said police.

A mobile number has also been provided in the videos for further assistance to retrieve lottery money. The police have also found several videos with similar claims viral on social media as well.

During the inquiry it has been revealed that many people who fell for the trick have been duped by making them pay in the name of various charges, said an official.

Based on the findings the cyber police registered a First Information Report against unknown people under the section for personation (419) and cheating (420) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Information Technology act section 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resources).

We are tracking the mobile numbers mentioned in the videos and also trying for the bank account details used in the fraud, said an official.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 09:33 PM IST