Mumbai: FIR Registered Against Supervisor For Illegally Taking Money & Misappropriating Parking Spaces Outside BMC HQ | File

The Azad Maidan Police have filed an FIR regarding the illicit collection of money through an unauthorized Pay and Park operation. The FIR is directed against the supervisor of the Pay and Park service. The complaint originated from a police sub-inspector who observed two cars parked outside the Mumbai Municipal Corporation office during an inspection. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the accused had unlawfully accepted payments for parking the cars in that location.

Details of scam

According to the police, on December 22, two car drivers arrived to park their vehicles at the Pay and Park facility in front of PK Wines. The individual overseeing the area took their car keys, assuring them that he would handle the parking. Subsequently, both individuals entrusted their car keys and departed.

Upon returning after completing their tasks, they found their cars missing from the designated spot. When they proceeded on foot, they discovered their cars parked in front of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Headquarters, from where they initially began their journey home.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Police Sub-Inspector Kiran Pawar obtained the vehicle owners' contact details from the car registration numbers. Through communication with them, the fraudulent activity was exposed.

Sub-inspector's investigation leads to the FIR

Typically, parking fees range from Rs 50 to Rs 100 for 12 hours. However, in South Mumbai, the charge is Rs 200 for a duration of 1 hour. Despite this, the vehicles were taken outside the authorized Pay and Park area, causing disruptions in traffic flow. In response, the police sub-inspector conducted an investigation, leading to the registration of an FIR.

An officer from Azad Maidan police station stated that in this matter, an FIR has been registered against Mohsin Hasan Khan, who is the supervisor of Pay and Park, and an investigation is underway.

A police officer mentioned that there is a designated Pay and Park space in front of P K Wines. However, the supervisor, instead of parking the car there, chose to park it at the BMC headquarters.