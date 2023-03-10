Mumbai: FIR registered against ex-TMC corporator for abusive statement against CM Shinde | File

Thane: The Wagle Estate police on Thursday registered an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and a former Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) corporator, Sanjay Ghadigaonkar, for abusive statements against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

A few days ago, a case was registered at Naupada police station in Thane and Bazarpeth police station in Kalyan against Rajul Patel, a former Mumbai corporator, for offensive remarks against the CM during an event in Thane.

Eknath Bhoir, a former corporator from the Shinde faction said, “Ghadigaonkar had objected to construction of Road no 33 at Wagle Estate and also tried to convince people that it’s not beneficial. While giving an interview to a local news channel, he made an abusive statement against the CM. Shiv Sena members Shailesh Kadam and Dashrath Yadav, and I, filed a complaint on Thursday night.”

