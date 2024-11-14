 Mumbai: FIR Filed As Jewelry Maker Allegedly Absconds With 315 Grams Of Gold From Bhuleshwar
Mumbai jeweler Bansi Methiya allegedly absconded with 315 grams of gold provided by Subrata Mandal for making jewelry, shutting down his Bhuleshwar workshop. An FIR was filed under IPC sections 409 and 420 after Methiya and his nephew, Pradeep Shi, failed to deliver as promised and became unreachable.

Mumbai: The accused Bansi Methiya took gold under the pretense of making jewelry, then shut down the gold workshop and absconded from Bhuleshwar. As per the complainant's statement, L T Marg police have registered an FIR against Bansi Methiya under sections 409 and 420 of the IPC act.

About The Case

Police told Complainant Subrata Mandal have been in the gold jewelry-making business for 28 years. He has known gold traders Bansi Methiya and Pradeep Shi for 8 years. They had a workshop in Bhuleshwar, which was rented. Bansi managed his workshop operations, completing orders and delivering jewelry to traders. The complainant would supply Bansi with gold based on his demand, and he would return the jewelry within 8–10 days. Business transactions were going smoothly, so the complainant trusted him and continued the association.

On December 7, 2023, Bansi Methiya requested gold from Subrata to make jewelry. At that time, Subrata had received jewelry orders from some gold traders. Therefore, Subrata asked Bansi to take one of those orders. Bansi sent his nephew, Pradeep Shi, who worked at his workshop, to collect the gold from Subrata's workshop. Following Bansi’s instructions, Subrata gave Pradeep a total of 315 grams of gold for making jewelry and also issued a receipt noting the 315 grams of gold and took Pradeep’s signature on it.

At that time, Bansi assured Complainant Subrata would deliver the jewelry within 8–10 days as usual. Subrata waited for 8–10 days, but Bansi did not deliver within the promised timeframe. When I called Bansi's mobile, it was switched off. Then called Pradeep’s mobile, but his phone was also switched off. Suspicious of their actions, Subrata went to their workshop location and found the workshop closed

