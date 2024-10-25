Mumbai: FIR Filed Against 21-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Molesting Woman In AC Waiting Room At Mumbai Central

Mumbai Central railway police register an FIR against Sanjay Singh for allegedly molesting a 20-year-old woman in a waiting room | Representational Pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Central railway police have registered an FIR against a 21-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 20-year-old woman. The case was filed under Section 74 (intending to outrage modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on October 23.

The accused, Sanjay Singh, has received a notice from the Government Railway Police (GRP). The police said that the woman resides in Surat. She boarded the Golden Temple Express on October 22 after leaving home owing to a dispute with her parents.

On the train, she met Singh, who works for a private company in Haryana. They struck up a friendship and he said he was travelling to Mumbai for work. The train arrived at Mumbai Central around midnight.

As she was alone and needed accommodation, they searched for a hotel but were unable to find one late at night. They then decided to stay in a paid AC waiting room, where Singh allegedly touched her inappropriately.

She reported the incident to the station manager, who facilitated her medical examination. Following this, the police filed an FIR against Singh and served him a notice. The police also informed her family, who travelled to Mumbai to take her home.