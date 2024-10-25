 Mumbai: FIR Filed Against 21-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Molesting Woman In AC Waiting Room At Mumbai Central
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: FIR Filed Against 21-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Molesting Woman In AC Waiting Room At Mumbai Central

Mumbai: FIR Filed Against 21-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Molesting Woman In AC Waiting Room At Mumbai Central

The Mumbai Central railway police have registered an FIR against a 21-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 20-year-old woman. The case was filed under Section 74 (intending to outrage modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on October 23.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 06:26 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Central railway police register an FIR against Sanjay Singh for allegedly molesting a 20-year-old woman in a waiting room | Representational Pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Central railway police have registered an FIR against a 21-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 20-year-old woman. The case was filed under Section 74 (intending to outrage modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on October 23.

The accused, Sanjay Singh, has received a notice from the Government Railway Police (GRP). The police said that the woman resides in Surat. She boarded the Golden Temple Express on October 22 after leaving home owing to a dispute with her parents.

On the train, she met Singh, who works for a private company in Haryana. They struck up a friendship and he said he was travelling to Mumbai for work. The train arrived at Mumbai Central around midnight.

As she was alone and needed accommodation, they searched for a hotel but were unable to find one late at night. They then decided to stay in a paid AC waiting room, where Singh allegedly touched her inappropriately.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BMC To Launch India's First Palliative Care Ward For TB Patients At Sewri Hospital
Mumbai: BMC To Launch India's First Palliative Care Ward For TB Patients At Sewri Hospital
1993 Mumbai Blast Case: Star Witness Seeks Protection From Gangster Dawood Ibrahim After NCP Leader Baba Siddique's Murder
1993 Mumbai Blast Case: Star Witness Seeks Protection From Gangster Dawood Ibrahim After NCP Leader Baba Siddique's Murder
Mumbai: FIR Filed Against 21-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Molesting Woman In AC Waiting Room At Mumbai Central
Mumbai: FIR Filed Against 21-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Molesting Woman In AC Waiting Room At Mumbai Central
Mumbai Crime: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested For Murdering Wife After Fabricating Suicide Story In Cuffe Parade
Mumbai Crime: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested For Murdering Wife After Fabricating Suicide Story In Cuffe Parade
Read Also
103 Ticketless Travel Cases & ₹29,165 In Fines Collected: Mumbai's Central Railways Female Ticket...
article-image

She reported the incident to the station manager, who facilitated her medical examination. Following this, the police filed an FIR against Singh and served him a notice. The police also informed her family, who travelled to Mumbai to take her home.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC To Launch India's First Palliative Care Ward For TB Patients At Sewri Hospital

Mumbai: BMC To Launch India's First Palliative Care Ward For TB Patients At Sewri Hospital

1993 Mumbai Blast Case: Star Witness Seeks Protection From Gangster Dawood Ibrahim After NCP Leader...

1993 Mumbai Blast Case: Star Witness Seeks Protection From Gangster Dawood Ibrahim After NCP Leader...

Mumbai: FIR Filed Against 21-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Molesting Woman In AC Waiting Room At Mumbai...

Mumbai: FIR Filed Against 21-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Molesting Woman In AC Waiting Room At Mumbai...

Mumbai Crime: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested For Murdering Wife After Fabricating Suicide Story In Cuffe...

Mumbai Crime: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested For Murdering Wife After Fabricating Suicide Story In Cuffe...

MumbaiNaama: What Do Memorials Really Convey, And How Much Do We Need Them?

MumbaiNaama: What Do Memorials Really Convey, And How Much Do We Need Them?