Mumbai: FIR Filed Against 2 For Cheating Finance Firm Owner Of ₹2.5 Crore In Movie Investment Scam

Representational Image

The Santacruz police registered an FIR against two people for allegedly cheating a finance firm owner out of Rs2.5 crore under the pretext of investing in a movie and promising to return the amount after its release on the Amazon platform.

According to the police, the complainant, Lund, resides in Khar West and operates RB Finance Private Limited in Santacruz West. In October 2022, he met the accused, Trehan, through a broker. Trehan claimed to own a company Click on RM Private Limited with his wife and sought Rs2 crore to expand his advertisement editing business, assuring Lund of repayment by October 2023. Wanting to develop a business relationship, Lund agreed and transferred the funds to Trehan’s ICICI Bank account in five transactions.

Read Also Mumbai: Jewish Community Usher In New Year With Prayers For Peace Amid Ongoing Middle East Conflict

On October 1, 2023, Lund contacted Trehan to request the return of his money. Trehan then arrived at Lund’s office with another person, Satwantsingh Maggu, whom he introduced as an officer of Amazon Prime. When Lund inquired about his money, Trehan claimed it was invested in a film and that editing was underway. He stated he needed an additional Rs50,000, asserting that without it, he would lose the entire Rs2 crore. He promised to return Lund’s money with interest by March 31, 2024. Lund agreed and provided the additional amount from his Kotak Mahindra Bank account.

In April 2024, Trehan provided five cheques, but when Lund went to the bank, he discovered that Trehan had instructed the bank not to clear them. Lund then tried to reach Trehan, but his mobile number was switched off.



Realising he had been cheated by Trehan and Maggu, Lund filed a complaint. The police registered the case under sections 34 (common intention), 406 (breach of trust), and 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code.