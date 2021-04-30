Mumbai: FIR against woman for forcibly taking father home from COVID quarantine centre

Mumbai: While medical and civic staff are working round the clock to fight with fast-spreading COVID-19 virus, there have been cases wherein they had to bear the brunt for doing their duties diligently.

A senior citizen had recently come from Dubai and was sent into quarantine in a hotel in Andheri. After seven days his tests revealed he is COVID-19 positive, just as the medical authorities were sending him to hospital for treatment, his family came to the hotel, threatened the civic staff and took him back home. The BMC on Friday lodged a complaint in the matter with Powai police.

According to the police, complainant in the case is Doctor NR Tiwari, who works as an assistant medical officer at the K-East Ward of BMC. As per the existing norms, those passengers who come from abroad are sent into hotel for quarantine. After seven days, RTPCR tests are conducted on those passengers. Those who test negative are sent home and are asked to further remain under quarantine for another seven days, while those who test positive are sent to hospital for medical treatment.

"As per the complaint, on April 22, a 60-year-old resident of Dombivali had arrived from Dubai. As per the norms, he was sent to a hotel in Vijay Nagar, Marol in Andheri East for quarantine. His reports came positive after seven days after which he was being shifted to GT Hospital for further treatment on Wednesday. An ambulance was also dispatched to the hotel but daughter of the said passenger came to the spot and threatened the civic staff. She claimed that all this was a scam and that she would lodge a complaint with the police against the civic staff. She then forcibly took the passenger with her despite knowing that her act would result in the spread of virus. We will be taking necessary action in the matter," said a police officer.

The police have registered an offence under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infectious diseases dangerous to life), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, section 51 (b) (punishment for obstruction) of the Disaster Management Act and sections of Maharashtra COVID-19 Regulation, 2020.