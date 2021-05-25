Mumbai: FIR against undertrial who tried to hang himself at Arthur Road prison

The N M Joshi Marg police booked an accused lodged in Arthur Road jail after he tried to commit suicide. The accused identified as Maaj Ayub Khan tried to hanged himself with a string made from elastic of undergarments on Saturday. Khan had earlier too tried to injure himself when he cut his wrist with a sharpened aluminium button of his pants so that he could be shifted from high security barrack to general barrack, said NM Joshi Marg police officials.

According to NM Joshi Marg police, the incident took place on Saturday night when the jail guard on night duty heard inmates shouts from section 4 of the Arthur Road prison around 9.30 pm. On checking the guard on duty found Khan lodged in barrack number five had climbed the door and was trying to hang himself. The guard asked the other inmates to hold Khan and alerted other jail staff.