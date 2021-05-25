Mumbai: FIR against undertrial who tried to hang himself at Arthur Road prison

The N M Joshi Marg police booked an accused lodged in Arthur Road jail after he tried to commit suicide. The accused identified as Maaj Ayub Khan tried to hanged himself with a string made from elastic of undergarments on Saturday. Khan had earlier too tried to injure himself when he cut his wrist with a sharpened aluminium button of his pants so that he could be shifted from high security barrack to general barrack, said NM Joshi Marg police officials.
According to NM Joshi Marg police, the incident took place on Saturday night when the jail guard on night duty heard inmates shouts from section 4 of the Arthur Road prison around 9.30 pm. On checking the guard on duty found Khan lodged in barrack number five had climbed the door and was trying to hang himself. The guard asked the other inmates to hold Khan and alerted other jail staff.
The officials then brought him down safely. During questioning he said that he wanted to be shifted from high security zone to regular barracks, said NM Joshi Marg police. The accused has been counselled after his suicide bid, said officials.
In December last year Khan was arrested by Shahu Nagar police and later lodged in Arthur Road jail. In April he was tested positive for COVID-19 and subsequently shifted to a quarantined centre. According to the sources he tried to escaped from the quarantine centre after which he has been kept in the high security cell of the prison.
Senior inspector Pratap Bhosale of N M Joshi Marg police station confirmed that an offence was registered against Maaj.