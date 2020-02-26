Mumbai: FIR against student who asked friend to appear for his English paper

This information was then sent to the state board and a complaint was registered with Shahapur Police.

Officials of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) revealed that Dhapte was appearing for the examination on behalf of Ghavat.

A board official from the Mumbai division said, “Since the candidate was not good at English, he had asked Dhapte to appear for the exam on his behalf.”

Sandeep Sangve, secretary, MSBSHSE, Mumbai division, said, “We will take due action after the police submit their investigation report.”

Meanwhile, at the Nutan Vidya Mandir in Goregaon west, a student tore up his answer sheet.

Another student was caught copying using a bluetooth device and mobile phone at the Rais High School and Junior College, Bhiwandi and two students were caught copying at Bandra’s Uttar Bharatiya Sangh Junior College, Bandra east and one at Valia College of Commerce, Borivli west.

Sangve added, “Students who are caught copying are being allowed to appear for the remaining exams, following which they will have to explain themselves before a committee set up by the board, which will take due action.”