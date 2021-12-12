Mumbai: FIR against organisers of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's rally in Chandiwali for defying police order

The Sakinaka police have filed a case against the organiser of AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) for organising an rally in Chandavali area of Andheri. The rally that held on Saturday was addressed by Asaduddin Owaisi the chief of the party along with hundreds of followers and party members who attended it.

The police have booked the organised Sabar Alam, a local party member who had organised complete event. The Sakinaka police have booked him along with other party members for organising the event.

The police have registered a case under section 188 and 270 of the Indian penal code and sections of the National disaster management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act.

The police found the voilation of the order issued on Friday. The order prohibhited any person from organizing rally, morcha and procession etc. The order was for two days i.e on December 11 and December 12. The order was issued to curb the spread of “Omicron” , the new variant of Covid 19.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 11:20 PM IST