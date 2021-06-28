Mumbai: FIR against man who posted objectionable post on Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Chembur police have registered a criminal case against a man for having allegedly posted an edited objectionable photograph of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is a tour and travel operator DS Sawant (44), a resident of Khardev Nagar in Chembur. Sawant is a Talkuka Head of the NCP and oversees party work in Chembur area.

"Sawant in this complaint stated that on June 21, one of the party workers who resides in Antop Hill, called him and informed that on June 19, one Pranay Dhalpe, on his Facebook account had uploaded an objectionable photograph of party supremo Sharad Pawar," said a police officer.

He added, "Sawant then searched for Dhalpe's account on Facebook and found the said objectionable photograph on his account. Sawant in his complaint said that this act has hurt feelings of a lot of party workers and hence he had approached the police to lodge a complaint."

The police on June 24 registered a case under sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 500 (Punishment for defamation), 501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code and section 65 (Tampering with computer source documents) of the Information Technology Act.

In May, this year, a Shiv Sena shakhapramukh has lodged a complaint with the Wadala TT police alleging that assistant of BJP corporator Krushnaveni Reddy had put up his WhatsApp status message, an objectionable edited photograph of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar with the intention to hurt sentiments of people. The said person was arrested by the police later.

Last year, a prominent Twitter user Sameet Thakkar was booked under the charges of obscenity and defamation after he called Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb" and his son and fellow minister Aditya Thackeray as "baby penguin".