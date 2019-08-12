Mumbai: FIR against 3 for theft of Juhu manhole cover

Mumbai: The Andheri West civic ward has filed a first information report against unknown men for stealing a metal manhole cover. According to the Assistant Commissioner of Andheri West civic ward, Prashant Gaikwad, the incident took place at Juhu Versova Link Road near Vinit Tower on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 am.

According to the FIR report, a copy of which is with the Free Press Journal, a resident of Vinit Tower, Kanta Mukherjee, through WhatsApp, informed the BMC about the missing manhole cover.

According to the complainant, their building watchman saw three unknown men alight from a rickshaw (MH-47-D-0795) in Khaki uniform and steal the metal manhole cover.

Acting immediately, the BMC staff visited the spot and found the lid missing. Following which, the civic ward has filed a case of theft against unknown persons.

The stolen manhole cover was worth Rs 10,000, the FIR states. Whenever a tragedy struck involving a manhole, the BMC had claimed that the cover had been stolen. However, no such theft came to light, which could support its claims.