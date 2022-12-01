e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Finally, sister city square project gets bidder

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 01:37 AM IST
article-image
BMC Headquarters | File
Mumbai: The BMC has finally got a bidder for its ambitious project–sister city square–having global underpinnings. The earlier tender for the Rs1.84 crore project received poor response hence the BMC had to re-tender it. In the fresh round, M/s Tridev Infraprojects has won the contract for the glitzy square, which is expected to be ready by next monsoon. The infra's construction will be funded through the district planning committee funds.

Mooted by former tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, the project is Mumbai's ode to 15 of its sister cities across the world. The square will come up at the Kalanagar Junction, Bandra West.

As per the proposal, an art installation of the globe will mark all 15 of Mumbai’s sister cities along with landscaping and beautification. The BMC will also install flags of these cities. Additionally, there will be an information desk for each city and a help desk for students or tourists who come to Mumbai from these cities.

“The project is part of tactical urbanism to create awareness about international linkages Mumbai has. The idea is to create a space where domestic and foreign tourists can visit, spend time and interact with their peers,” said the Planning Department Official.

