Mumbai: Finally, shoddy bus stops catch MBMC's attention

Crying for repairs and sanitation, the shoddy and rickety bus shelters in the twin-city have finally caught the attention of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC)and that too because of the ongoing cleanliness campaign.

To score some brownie points in the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) rankings, the sanitation personnel have been directed to clean the bus shelters and get rid of posters and pamphlets pasted on them.

The MBMC has issued a stern warning to those found to be making the bus shelters or any other public places dirty will be liable for punishment.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 07:37 PM IST