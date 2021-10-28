Mumbai: Finally, NOC for the redevelopment of 100-year-old Chikhalwadi chawl

The much-awaited redevelopment project of the 100-year-old Chikhalwadi chawl in Tardeo is finally ready to take off with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) issuing a no-objection certificate to the builder, RR Chaturvedi from the M/s Shreepati Skies. The said redevelopment project will be carried out as per the development control regulation 33(9) of cluster development.

Suraj Shetty, one of the chawl residents whose family has been waiting for this housing project for the past 12 years, said, “As per the sanctioned approvals, the owners staying in chawls will get houses with 580 sqft carpet area. Also Rs 6 lakh corpus fund will be paid for tenements. We are happy that the project is finally taking shape.” He said the families are expecting that by next month the builder will begin some work on site after obtaining the required commencement certificate. The chawl owners have already received one-year rent from the builder, he added.

The dilapidated chawl is spread over 1.54 acres in Tardeo, south Mumbai, and currently has nearly 100 families occupying 180 sqft houses.

The Free Press Journal was first to report about the sufferings of the residents, who have been fighting for the project for over a decade. The project has been stuck following the mandatory 18-m road width to carry out a cluster development scheme as per section 33(9) of the new development control regulation. MHADA will obtain 242 flats of 580 sqft in another project located in Girgoan of developer Shreepati Group, same developer for carrying out redevelopment project of Chikhalwadi chawl under cluster development scheme.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 12:31 AM IST