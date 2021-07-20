Mumbai: Finally, Chandiwal committee gets space to conduct probe in Anil Deshmukh corruption case

The Maharashtra government, on Tuesday, made a temporary allotment of 1,000 square feet of space at the office of Home Guard and Civil Defence to the one-member committee headed by former justice Kailas Chandiwal, who is probing the corruption charges against the former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Earlier, the government had allotted space in the New Administrative Building (which will now be scrapped) through the government resolution issued on May 4.

The Chandiwal Committee was formed on March 30, 2021, to conduct a judicial inquiry into the corruption allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 20, 2021. Singh wrote the letter after he was shunted from the police commissioner post and appointed as the DG, State Home Guards. He alleged that Deshmukh had given a target to some police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Deshmukh rejected the allegations against him and later resigned as the home minister on April 5 after the Bombay High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the corruption allegations against him.

The government, through the May 3 resolution, has delegated powers of a civil court to the probe committee. It has asked the concerned parties, including Deshmukh and Singh, to file affidavits.