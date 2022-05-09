Mumbai: Finally, BMC inspects flat of Navneet and Ravi Rana in Khar

Mumbai: The BMC finally inspected MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana’s apartment in Khar on Monday afternoon. According to officials, prima facie violations have been found on the eighth floor of Lavie building where the Ranas reside. The H-West ward officials have now started the process of issuing notice to them.

On May 2, the BMC had issued a notice to the Ranas under section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, over a complaint of illegal construction. But the BMC team failed to inspect the flat twice last week, as it was locked. Finally, on Monday, H-West wards officials of the building proposal department inspected the flat and took photos and measurements. The Rana couple was not present at the time of inspection.

“The inspection was carried out in the presence of their representative. There are some violations and it was observed that the construction inside the flat is beyond approved plans. So a notice can be served to the Ranas under section 351 of the MMC Act, 1888, for an unauthorised change in use in the flat,” said a BMC official. While talking to the media, Navneet Rana said, “They are misusing their power, but still I will continue my fight even if they try to make me homeless.”

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 11:45 PM IST