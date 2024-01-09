Mumbai: ‘Final Decision On Reconstruction Of Malabar Hill Reservoir In Next 15 Days,' Says Mangal Prabhat Lodha

File photo

Mumbai: After the interim report submitted by the expert committee ruled out the need for demolition of the 137-years-old Malabar Hill Reservoir (MHR), Guardian minister (suburbs) and local MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that "it has saved the iconic Hanging Gardens and trees." However, the final decision will be taken on the reconstruction or repair of the reservoir in the next 15 days after the final report is submitted by the committee, he clarified on Tuesday.

Lodha said that,"The interim report states that there is no need for major repairs. However, for carrying out minor repairs, the water supply would need to be stopped for 3 to 4 days. Since the water supply to the area depends on the reservoir, it cannot be shut down for such a period. So it would require some time to decide whether to carry out the repairs from up or from inside the reservoir."

Around 389 trees earmarked on the plot were to be affected in the project. Out of which, 189 trees were to be hacked while the civic body would have to be transplanted. The committee's interim report stated that no demolition is required and repairs can be planned over time without affecting water supply.

Too early to draw any conclusion: Lodha

Lodha further said, "To repair Tank 1 C, a new water tank would need to be constructed. However, only 20 to 30 trees will be affected by this work." Meanwhile, the civic officials said that the final report of the expert committee is yet to be submitted, so it will be early to draw any conclusion about it. MHR was internally inspected by an expert committee consisting of IIT professors, local experts-citizens and civic officials, to review the current proposal and to suggest the appropriate course of action.

The BMC appointed a private structural consultant, DD Kulkarni, to carry out the structural audit of MHR in 2017. The audit report said that the reservoir was in a dilapidated condition and required repairs in a phase-wise manner. However, residents and activists have been protesting against the BMC's plan to demolish the reservoir and rebuild it. The reservoir beneath the Hanging Garden supplies 147 MLD (million litres per day) of water, mainly in South Mumbai. The BMC have proposed a project to reconstruct the MHR in a phased manner (with an additional capacity tank of 22 million litres (ML) +7 ML temporary tank for storage during the construction of phases). The proposal was approved in February 2022, at an estimated project cost of ₹698 crore.