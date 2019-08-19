Mumbai: Filmmaker held for threatening loan recovery agents with gun

Mumbai: The Versova police have arrested a 52-year-old man for threatening a loan recovery agent by showing him a revolver. The accused, Rana Bhatia, claims to be associated with the film industry, abused and threatened the complainant, after which a case was registered against him.

Moreover, the incident was captured in a video, which went viral on the internet, compelling police to take swift action. Bhatia had taken a loan of Rs 3 lakh in December 2016 and every month paid Rs 10,500 as instalments for the loan repayment.

According to the police, Bhatia, a resident of Versova, had waved his revolver in front of the complainant, Chanki Singh Lohat (32), a loan recovery agent and his colleague Mrityunjay Singh, when the duo went to Bhatia's residence to ask about the payment.

Police said that Bhatia also abused the duo, who later fled from his flat with fear. "So far, Bhatia has paid Rs 2.40 lakh. But since three months, he was not paying the instalments.

So Singh visited his place earlier this month and Bhatia assured him to come after a week and collect the payment. When Singh and Lohat went to his flat, he first made them sit.

When asked for the payment, he went inside and brought a transparent plastic bag and took out his weapon with eight bullets. Bhatia then threatened the duo saying that he won't be giving the instalment and if the recovery agents approach him again, he will kill them," said a police officer.

Fearing for their life, Lohat and Singh fled from the spot and initially refrained from approaching the police. On Saturday, they registered a FIR after which Bhatia was brought to the police station and later arrested.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the weapon and bullets that Bhatia possessed are properly licensed. We have registered a case under section 506(2) and 504 of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation of the case is underway," the officer added.