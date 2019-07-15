Mumbai: Filmcity earns Rs 7.55 crore from visitors in 5 year's

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Limited (MFSCDCL), which operates the Filmcity here, earned Rs 7.55 crore from visitors as entry fee and Rs 9.29 lakh fine from trespassers in last five years, according to official figures. Built in 1977 by the Maharashtra government, the Filmcity, officially called the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, is an integrated studio complex having around 42 outdoor shooting locations.

From April 2014 to May 2019, over 2.93 lakh people visited the sprawling 520 acre premises, located at Aarey Colony in Goregaon, enabling MFSCDCL to earn Rs 7.55 crore, as per the data provided by the corporation to PTI. The Indian nationals have to pay Rs 600, foreigners Rs 3,000 and students Rs 350 to visit the state-run facility.