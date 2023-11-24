Mumbai: Film Producer Robbed Of ₹2.43 Lakh Worth Silverware & Ornaments In Andheri; Housekeeper Accused | Representational Image

A theft took place at the residence of film producer Suryaveer Singh Bhullar in Lokhandwala, Andheri. Silver ornaments and other silver items valued at Rs2.43 lakh were stolen. A case has been filed against the housekeeper Ramsubhag Yadav, also known as Subhag, for the alleged theft.

Details of FIR

According to the FIR, Bhullar, 54, is a resident of Lokhandwala but he and his wife spend most of their time in Ahmedabad. Bhullar hired Yadav to maintain his flat. Yadav cleans the house two to three times a week, but comes daily when Bhullar is in Mumbai.

In May 2023, Bhullar’s wife stored silver ornaments, silver utensils, watches and other valuables in a wooden cupboard in the bedroom of their house.

On November 22, Bhullar's wife informed him about bringing silver utensils to Ahmedabad. When Bhullar opened the cupboard and took the bag containing the ornaments, he realized it had no weight, raising suspicion. Upon inspecting the wooden box, he found nothing inside.

Bhullar files case under Sec 381

Bhullar reported the loss of a silver thali, four silver plates, five silver earrings, two women’s watches, and three men’s watches, worth Rs2.43 lakh. He accused his housekeeper of stealing the ornaments and other items.

Bhullar filed a case against Yadav under Section 381 (theft by servant) of the Indian Penal Code at Oshiwara police station on Friday.