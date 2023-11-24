 Mumbai: Film Producer Robbed Of ₹2.43 Lakh Worth Silverware & Ornaments In Andheri; Housekeeper Accused
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Film Producer Robbed Of ₹2.43 Lakh Worth Silverware & Ornaments In Andheri; Housekeeper Accused

Mumbai: Film Producer Robbed Of ₹2.43 Lakh Worth Silverware & Ornaments In Andheri; Housekeeper Accused

A case has been filed against the housekeeper Ramsubhag Yadav, also known as Subhag, for the alleged theft.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, November 24, 2023, 08:27 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Film Producer Robbed Of ₹2.43 Lakh Worth Silverware & Ornaments In Andheri; Housekeeper Accused | Representational Image

A theft took place at the residence of film producer Suryaveer Singh Bhullar in Lokhandwala, Andheri. Silver ornaments and other silver items valued at Rs2.43 lakh were stolen. A case has been filed against the housekeeper Ramsubhag Yadav, also known as Subhag, for the alleged theft.

Details of FIR

According to the FIR, Bhullar, 54, is a resident of Lokhandwala but he and his wife spend most of their time in Ahmedabad. Bhullar hired Yadav to maintain his flat. Yadav cleans the house two to three times a week, but comes daily when Bhullar is in Mumbai.

In May 2023, Bhullar’s wife stored silver ornaments, silver utensils, watches and other valuables in a wooden cupboard in the bedroom of their house.

On November 22, Bhullar's wife informed him about bringing silver utensils to Ahmedabad. When Bhullar opened the cupboard and took the bag containing the ornaments, he realized it had no weight, raising suspicion. Upon inspecting the wooden box, he found nothing inside.

Bhullar files case under Sec 381

Bhullar reported the loss of a silver thali, four silver plates, five silver earrings, two women’s watches, and three men’s watches, worth Rs2.43 lakh. He accused his housekeeper of stealing the ornaments and other items.

Bhullar filed a case against Yadav under Section 381 (theft by servant) of the Indian Penal Code at Oshiwara police station on Friday.

Read Also
Caught On Cam: MP Woman Breaks Car's Windshield After Driver Messes Up Her Rangoli; Tribals Beaten...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan & Zoo Welcomes 3 New Humboldt Penguin Chicks: Koko, Stella, & Jerry

Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan & Zoo Welcomes 3 New Humboldt Penguin Chicks: Koko, Stella, & Jerry

Mumbai: Film Producer Robbed Of ₹2.43 Lakh Worth Silverware & Ornaments In Andheri; Housekeeper...

Mumbai: Film Producer Robbed Of ₹2.43 Lakh Worth Silverware & Ornaments In Andheri; Housekeeper...

Mumbai: Bombay High Court Tells Centre To Refund ₹57 Crore To HSBC In 4 Weeks

Mumbai: Bombay High Court Tells Centre To Refund ₹57 Crore To HSBC In 4 Weeks

Odontologist Shares The Crucial Role Of Dental Examinations In Forensic Investigations

Odontologist Shares The Crucial Role Of Dental Examinations In Forensic Investigations

Navi Mumbai: Speeding SUV Driven By 20-Year-Old Claims Life Of 39-Year-Old Man; 3 Others Injured

Navi Mumbai: Speeding SUV Driven By 20-Year-Old Claims Life Of 39-Year-Old Man; 3 Others Injured