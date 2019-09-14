Mumbai fights cancer at Kala Ghoda

Mumbai: The Supporting Hands Foundation that helps underprivileged cancer victims has organised a marathon — Cancerathon: Let’s run cancer away from children— at Kala Ghoda on Sunday (September 15) at 6 am to create awareness about cancer in which more than 2,000 running enthusiasts are expected to participate.
The Free Press Journal is the official media partner. Krishna Prakash (IPS) IG Administration, Maharashtra, will be running along with the other marathoners, while renowned singer Abuzar Akhtar will add melody to the proceedings and advocate
Rahul Narvekar will grace the occasion and encourage marathoners as he has been working to help cancer patients for many years. Supporting Hands Foundation helps cancer victims by raising funds through such events.
The foundation founders raise awareness about cancer and help victims and their families through various initiatives. The grand amount collected from the registration fee will be distributed among cancer patients for treatment.
