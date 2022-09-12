Mumbai: Fewer Ganesh idol immersions in artificial ponds as compared to 2019

Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha during an immersion procession, in Mumbai, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The immersion marks the end of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival. | -

The 10-day long Ganeshotsav culminated on Friday, with the city bidding adieu to Lord Ganesh without Covid curbs. For the past two years, the festival was celebrated in a subdued manner, given the pandemic restrictions.

As there were no such rules this year, huge crowds thronged to natural and artificial spots designated for immersions.

According to the BMC data, 66,127 idols were immersed in artificial ponds this year as compared to 82,061 in 2021. A total of 1.93 lakh immersions were recorded during the 10-day festival, while the pre-Covid figure of immersions was up to 1.96 lakh back in 2019.

Not only 16,000 less Ganesh idols were immersed in artificial lakes this year as compared to 2021 but also the number of idols in the city decreased by 3,000 post-pandemic.

Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti president Naresh Dahibavkar said, “The enthusiasm of the sarvajanik or public mandals and people can be seen throughout the festival. We are happy that the festival concluded without any untoward incident.”

This year, the BMC also promoted the installation of eco-friendly idols as those made from plaster of paris doesn’t easily dissolve in water.