Mumbai: Female officer fired upon by unknown assailants, survives

Mumbai: A female officer attached to the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of the Palghar Police was fired upon by unidentified assailants on Saturday night, where the police officer survived the shots.

The incident occurred late on Saturday night when Assistant Police Inspector Siddhawa Jaybhaye was driving her car on the Virar stretch of the Mumbai – Ahmedabad highway.

Police said, the two unidentified assailants, who were clad with jackets and facemasks, pulled up on a motorcycle, where the pillion rider fired one round at the car before fleeing from the spot. Jaybhaye immediately stopped her vehicle and found that the round had hit the bonnet and informed the police control room about the incident.

An FIR of attempt to murder was subsequently filed under the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons.

A team led by Jaybhaye had recently foiled an attempt to hack into a Tata Sons account by seven accused, who are currently under arrest.

However, it is too early to make assumptions, said police.

A parallel investigation was initiated by the Palghar LCB. Police are scrutinizing the CCTV camera footage to ascertain their location and identity.