Mumbai: Female HR manager abused and sacked for filing FIR against colleagues over sexual abuse

Sexual harassment case at Kalakshetra Foundation located in Chennai | Representative Image

A 36-year-old woman has lodged an FIR against six of her colleagues for allegedly misbehaving with her at her ex-workplace.

According to the FIR registered by the Powai police on Nov 8, 2022, the woman had joined Geddit Convenience Pvt Ltd as an HR manager in August. The firm is a licensee of Zepto Company and offices of both the firms are in the same building in Powai. On Nov 14, 2022, the victim was removed from the company.

As per the FIR, the victim had submitted a complaint application at the Powai police station informing that a few employees at Geddit had inappropriately touched her.

The FIR alleged, “On Aug 16, 2022, the victim had joined Geddit Convenience Pvt. Ltd as HR manager. As both the firms are at the same place, the employees know each other. The victim was responsible for recruitments and terminations, while also dealing with employee problems. But chief customer officer Ronal Sequeira of Geddit didn’t like this and spoke about it to his friend Pradip Bilava (vice-president) in Zepto.”

“In September 2022, Bilava spoke to the victim in an abusive manner in front of everyone regarding her work. Twice later he argued insultingly. The victim met Savita Patra (HR) of Zepto and complained about Bilava’s behaviour…” alleged the FIR.

Victim asked to keep the accused 'happy'

On October 20, 2022, when the victim sent a message on WhatsApp to Roma Bindu (chief human resource officer) at Zepto and informed about the incident, Bindu told the victim that Bilava and Sequeira are shareholders and run the firm so she should keep them happy.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that on Nov 11, 2022, Patra called her to a room where Bilava, Dhiren Gwalani, Shailesh Mahale and Ronal Sequeira from her company all insulted her by using wrong language and shouted about her work.

Also Bilava, Gwalani, Mahale deliberately touched her in a wrong way while going back and forth. At that time, while talking on the phone, Bilava took her phone by force.”

The Powai police on Thursday registered a complaint under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.