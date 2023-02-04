Mumbai: Female caretaker held for robbing employer's residence

Representative image | Shutterstock.com/Namning

A 41-year-old female caretaker was arrested by the Tilak Nagar police on Wednesday for allegedly stealing ₹5 lakh worth of gold jewellery and cash from her employer’s residence.

The accused, identified as Jyoti Shekhar Shinde, is a resident of Dharavi.

Accused was hired as a stay-at-home caretaker

On January 21, she was hired by the family of the complainant, Nilesh Shah, who is residing in the Tilak Nagar area of Chembur. She was hired to work for 24 hours as a stay-at-home caretaker for an ailing family member.

On January 27, Jyoti told the family that she was feeling sick, wanted to take a day off. A couple of days later, the family realised that several things from their cupboard were missing, including ₹ 3 lakh cash and some gold ornaments.

Caretaker didn't respond to calls or messages

Alarmed by the situation, they checked with the caretaker who didn’t show up after January 27. However, she didn’t respond to any calls or messages.

The police could not find her at her given address.

Her mobile phone number was switched off, which made it difficult for the police to track her location.

Later, the police searched the entire stretch of her last location, where she was found hiding.

Caretaker confesses to crime, cites bad economic condition

She was nabbed and brought to the police station. She confessed to committing the crime and cited reasons for the bad economic conditions in her family.

The police managed to recover all the stolen items and money, which were later handed over to the family.

A case has been registered against Jyoti under section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)