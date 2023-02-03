Mumbai: Feet on local's seat? Railway police promise action against boorish commuters who threatened photographer in viral video

Admin

A city freelance photographer has unwittingly focussed his attention on a major menace plaguing local train commuters in Mumbai. The problem is that of people stretching their legs with footwear on seats on the opposite side.

𝗣𝗵𝗼𝘁𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗯𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗸𝗲𝗲𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗲𝗲𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘀

On Wednesday, Prashant Waydande, 42, boarded a slow train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 11.30pm, and found a young man and woman occupying the opposite seat with their feet on it.

Waydande told the Free Press Journal, “I live in Powai and alight at Kanjurmarg station. When I boarded the train, I found that most of the window seats were taken. I found that a young man and his female friend had kept their feet with their shoes on the opposite seats.”

𝗨𝗻𝗿𝘂𝗹𝘆 𝗽𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝗮𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 '𝘄𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝘄𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 '

He said he requested them to remove their feet, which they did after giving him dirty looks. The photographer wiped the seats clean and sat down. “Soon, they got up and sat on a seat behind me and again put their feet on the opposite seats. I requested them again to be civil and started video shooting them with my mobile phone. They threatened me saying they are lawyers. I refused to be cowed down. They threatened me with dire consequences. I dialled the city police emergency number 100 for help but was directed to contact the railway police on 1512,” said Waydande.

The photographer then complained to the railway police and that is when the woman lunged towards him and tried to snatch his phone. He somehow managed to retain the phone. “By then the train had reached Dadar and both of them jumped out. The man showed his middle finger to me,” said Waydande.

𝗥𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘄𝗮𝘆 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

The Free Press Journal called up Railway Police Chief Ravindra Sisve and requested him to track down and punish the couple. He promised to do so after watching the video. The FPJ has extended its full support to Waydande in his fight against boorish commuters.

