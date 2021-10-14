Mumbai: Fed up with his alcohol addiction, youth hammers father to death

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man allegedly hit his father in the head with a hammer and killed him in Dahisar (E) after the senior citizen was creating a ruckus in an inebriated condition. The police said the accused, Sandip Bansode, 25, acted in the heat of the moment after his father came onto him when he tried stopping the deceased from acting rashly. The son has been arrested and booked on murder charges.

According to the police sources, the deceased, identified as Annarao Baburao Bansode, 60, a daily wage labourer, stayed with his wife and two sons in Dahisar's Kokanipada area. Annarao was an alcoholic and would often assault his wife in an inebriated condition, and beat up his sons as well if they came for their mother's rescue.

On Tuesday afternoon, Annarao came home in an inebriated condition and began assaulting his wife, as well as vandalising the house and breaking all the tiles with a hammer. Panicked, Annarao's wife called her son Sandip to manage her husband. When Sandip arrived, he saw his father creating a ruckus and tried to calm him down.

When Sandip approached his father, Annarao got aggravated and charged at his son. Sandip then pushed away his father and hit him with a hammer. After a direct blow on the head, Annarao was rendered motionless and was bleeding profusely. Sandip immediately called his elder brother's friend, who informed the sibling.

After rushing Annarao to the civic-run hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. Subsequently, Sandip was booked and apprehended for murder charges, said a police official. He was booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced before a local magistrate court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody for further investigation.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 02:30 AM IST