Mumbai: Fearing permission denial, minors go on Bengaluru trip without informing parents | representative pic/ Pixabay

A group of four minors, including two girls, who had left for an outing in Bengaluru without informing their parents, were reunited with their families following swift police action. On Monday, Ramesh Vishnu Shinde approached the Chunabhatti Police, lamenting that his daughter, 13, and her friend, 15, had gone missing.

Swinging into action, cops formed a team and initiated an inquiry in the neighbourhood of the complainant. The probe propelled further after a small boy told the police that he had seen both the girls taking lunch boxes from another boy named Vineet Shinde. The latter spilled the beans and revealed the girls had planned to go for an outing with two boys.

CCTV footage showed girls boarding the train

For the same, they were on the way to the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) for boarding a train to Bengaluru. “We immediately went to the LTT, started scanning the CCTV footage and found that the girls had boarded the Coimbatore Express. We immediately alerted the railway police, however, the train had crossed Pune by that time,” said a police official.

Railway police detain 4 minors

The cops then contacted the ticket collector who was inside the train, but he had also deboarded by then. As the train's next halt was Kurduvadi railway station, the railway police was alerted there. “They (railway police) checked the train and detained the group of four minors. They were handed over to the Chunabhatti police,” added the official.

During the talks with police, the girls said that they didn't inform their parents as they wouldn't have allowed them to go on the trip.