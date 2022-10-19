Mumbai: FDA seizes 400 kg fake ghee worth Rs 3 lakh, samples sent for laboratory test

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Mumbai | Photo: File

Mumbai: The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has seized 400 kilogrammes adulterated ghee worth Rs 2,99,090 from a ghee seller in the city on Tuesday.

The FDA has launched a special campaign to scan and maintain the quality of food during Diwali, and has begun taking action against those who are found to be in violation of the rules and regulations.

The department has recently initiated action and has shared a press release to provide more information in this regard. The release states that three samples have been sent to the laboratory for testing. Further action will be taken after getting the reports.

The press release added, "After getting information about adulterated ghee, the FDA raided the storeroom of Rishabh Shuddh Ghee Bhandar located on the first floor of 15 Shrinathji Building in the Chinchbandar area and collected three samples and sent them for testing. They seized 400 kilogrammes of ghee worth around Rs 3 lakh. After getting the laboratory reports, the department will take further action."

Joint Commissioner of FDA Shashikant Kekre said, "The FDA is working hard for a safe and healthy Diwali. During the festive season, citizens should get safe, healthy, and nutritious food products. The administration has started a special drive to check food samples and send suspicious food samples to a laboratory. The department will take strict action against those who are found violating the rules and regulations. "

