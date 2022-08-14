Mumbai: FDA collects edible oil samples for quality check

Representative Image |

Mumbai: As many as 270 samples of edible oils have been collected across Maharashtra under the edible oil surveillance campaign started by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).

Of which 250 samples of edible oil, nine of vanaspati and 11 of multi-source edible oil (MSEO) have been sent for analysis at the laboratories across the state to check substandard quality practices.

This comes after the FDA started a drive against adulteration of edible oils and MSEOs which have been used during festival season.

Edible oil is sold in large quantities during festival days. During this period, adulterated oil is also sold in the market. Hence the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in New Delhi ordered the FDA to take action against those selling adulterated oil.

Shashikant Kenkre, Joint Commissioner, Food (Greater Mumbai division) said it was a 15-day drive where all the food safety officers were instructed to collect samples from each district.

“It is the beginning of the festival season and it will continue for the next two-three months. We need to ensure the quality of sweets and other food items made in shops and hotels. The drive mainly focuses on identifying and checking adulterated or substandard quality edible oils used to make food items, sweets,” he said.

“Strict action would be taken against those found involved in adulteration and also against the officers who are negligent during the drive,” he added.

“As per the instructions given by the Food Safety Authority, New Delhi, a surveillance campaign of edible oil and vanaspati (vegetable cooking oil) as well as MSEO is being started during which edible oil samples of local and reputed big brands will also be taken and analysed. We will verify whether the MSEO is being sold without the requisite Agmark licence. Also, the sale of loose edible oil is prohibited, and will take action against those selling loose edible oil under the present law," added the FDA official.