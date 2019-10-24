Mumbai: 'Fatka gang’ member held, laptop, 5 mobiles seized

Mumbai: Wadala Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested a 22-year-old member of a ‘fatka gang’ for stealing commuters’ mobile phone. The accused has been identified as Noor Jehangir.

The GRP recovered a laptop and five mobile phones worth Rs1.30 lakh from his house. A GRP officer said Jehangir was arrested recently while trying to steal a mobile phone. During his probe, he confessed to stealing 5 mobiles and a laptop between October 16 and 20.