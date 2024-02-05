 Mumbai: Father & Son Die After Motorcycle Crashes Into Car On Lalbaug Flyover; Mother, Daughter In Critical Condition
Both vehicle had been moving at high speed, and given how it collided with the four-wheeler, police said it could have ignited fire.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 10:09 PM IST
Representational Image | Freepik

A 39-year-old man and his 12-year-old son died in a road accident after their two-wheeler crashed into a car at Lalbaug flyover in Parel on Sunday night.

Details of tragedy

The deceased victims Sohail Shaikh and his son Mohammad Ali Shaikh were riding together toward their home in Dadar, along with the wife Aasma (35), and daughter Fatima (4) on the northbound side of the flyover. The family of four had gone towards South Mumbai for leisure time together and were returning home when a speeding four-wheeler car, unexpectedly, came ahead of them. The spot of the accident is at Dr. BA Road on Lalbaug Flyover near Nirmal Park Railway Colony.

According to the police, the car, a Mitsubishi Lancer, driven by Hamza Shaikh (21) on the southbound side of the flyover was already speeding. Given the time of the incident, 10:20 pm, Hamza went beyond the speed limit as the flyover was empty or less crowded, especially on the southbound.

"The speed of the vehicle was so high that the driver completely lost his control over the vehicle, and it ended up crashing on the divider. The vehicle’s engine didn’t stop there, it flew on the wrong side - the northbound and crashed again. This was when Shaikh’s bike was coming toward the crashed car’s direction and both vehicles collided,” said a senior official at Kalachowki police station, who is handling the case.

High speed cause mishap

Shaikh’s two-wheeler too was at high speed, and given how it collided with the four-wheeler, police said it could have ignited fire. The two-wheeler however skidded after the collision and with the hit, both father and son were thrown ahead. The mother and daughter fell on the road, hence they survived.

All four were taken to KEM Hospital but the father and his son were declared dead before arrival, and the mother and her daughter are currently in critical condition, receiving treatments. “They are out of danger, but the injuries are severe. Aasma has sustained critical injuries and fractures on her shoulder, legs, and arms.

The driver, Hamza, was arrested by the police for causing death by negligence and other sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act. On Monday he was presented in a local court which granted him bail.

