Mumbai: Fastest COVID-19 spike in Borivali-Goregaon belt

A ward-wise break-up has shown that the western suburbs are observing a more dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases.

In comparison to the last two weeks of May, the belt between Borivali and Goregaon has seen an over 150% increase in positive COVID-19 cases over a 14-day period.

As per reports from TOI, a comparison of data from May 18-24 and May 25-31 revealed that the R-Central Ward (Borivali) saw cases rise from 13 to 62 during the period while the R-South Ward (Kandivli) which reported 30 cases saw the numbers increase to 78.

In P-South Ward (Goregaon) cases rose from 53 to 134.

For the third consecutive day, there were more than 700 new Covid cases reported in the city, at 763, increasing the total count to 10,68,008 cases so far.

However, zero deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. In the rest of Maharashtra too, there was a slight rise in new cases on Friday, with 1,134 new cases and three Covid deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall state tally to 78,90,346, with 1,47,864 fatalities till now.

The rise in the daily caseload was the highest since February 24, when 1,182 cases were recorded and slightly more than the 1,045 cases (including one death) recorded on Thursday.

Active cases in the city rose to 3,735, compared to 3,324 just a day before. Active cases in Maharashtra crossed the 5,000-mark on Friday, touching 5,127, a rise of over 12 per cent from the day before.

