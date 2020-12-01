Mumbai: Farm bills shiver APMC trade, down by 22%

While farmers are protesting at the Haryana-Delhi border against the Farm Bills that allow trade of commodities outside of the agriculture produce market committee (APMC), the traders at APMC Mumbai alleged that they incurred more than 22% trade losses since the bill were brought in by the central government. Traders say that farmers prefer to sell outside the APMC as they do not need to pay any taxes there.

Traders at the wholesale market are opposing since the Centre promulgated three Ordinances reforming the country’s agriculture marketing on the first week of June. They are a sharp decline in trade at the APMC and traders allege that additional cess being charged as the main reason.

During the June-October period, mandi arrivals of crops at the grain market at APMC Vashi has seen between 3-63% drops.

The arrivals of peas at the market was 63% less while wheat has come down by around 46%. Bhimji Bhanushali, secretary of the Grain, Rice & Oilseeds, Merchants’ Association (GROMA) at APMC Vashi said that the overall decrease since the ordinance promulgated, there is an overall 22% loss of the trade.