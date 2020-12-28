Mumbai: Famous sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa no more

Dr Mahinder Watsa, the famous sexpert from Mumbai, passed away on Monday morning, reported the Mumbai Mirror.

He was 96 years old.

Known for his sex columns in newspapers and magazines, Watsa's contributions to promote sex education in India earned him accolades and awards. Watsa began a career as a columnist in the 1960s.

At the age of 80, he started writing a column called Ask the Sexpert for the newspaper Mumbai Mirror, which is noted for his witty replies to queries.

Dealing with a controversial issue like sex education, Watsa, while working as a consultant for the Family Planning Association of India (FPAI), proposed a sexual counselling and education program.