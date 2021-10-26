Mumbai: Family of four held with charas worth Rs 14.40 crore

The city crime branch have arrested a family of four for allegedly involved in smuggling of contraband substances. Charas worth ₹ 14.40 crore has been seized from the four accused which also include two women. According to the officials the contraband substance was procured from Shrinagar in Kashmir and was concealed in a car while the womeb accompanying the accused to avoid suspicion.

The officials of crime branch received an information that few people run a drug syndicate and have been smuggling huge quantity of contraband substances from states like Jammu and Kashmir.

The crime branch officials learnt that the accused would enter the city from Dahisar toll naka on Monday. Accordingly, the sleuths of crime branch unit 6 and unit 7 laid a trap near the toll plaza at Dahisar and intercepted their car as it arrived on Monday.

During it's search 24 kilogram of charas was recovered which was concealed in car's door panels and inside the panel of it's dicky. Following the seizure, the four occupants of the car identified as Bandu Udanshive, (52) his wife Clora (52) their daughter Sinthiya (23) and her husband Jasar Shaikh (24) have been arrested under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs ans Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act. They were produced before the court on Tuesday which remanded them eight days of police custody.

According to the officials Bandu who has already arrested for in a NDPS case is a mastermind of the gang.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 10:40 PM IST