Mumbai: Families Of Artist Hema Upadhyay, Her Lawyer Harish Bhambhani Seek Maximum Punishment For Their Murderers

The minute the sessions judge SY Bhosale pronounced Chintan Upadhyay and three others guilty of murder and conspiracy to murder the artist’s estranged wife Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Harish Bhambhani, the families of the two got emotional, feeling vindicated after eight long years.

Hema and Bhambani were allegedly smothered to death by Vidhyadhar Rajbhar on December 11, 2015, with the help of other accused persons. He killed the duo allegedly at Chintan’s behest. The next day, a rubbish collector discovered their bodies stuffed in cardboard boxes in a nullah in Kandivali.

After the judge rose from the dais, Hema’s brother, Manish Hirani, and Bhambhani’s daughter, Anita Bhambhani, and his brothers Gope and Ramesh, who were present in court broke down and hugged special public prosecutor Vaibhav Bagade.

Thanking Bagade for taking the case to the logical end, the families expressed hope that the guilty would be given the death penalty, the maximum punishment for murder.

"It was a cold-blooded, well planned murder…"

Speaking to The Free Press Journal after the verdict, Harish’s elder brother Gope said: “It was a cold-blooded, well planned murder… we expected this.. They should now get the death penalty for making two families suffer for murdering two innocent people.”

The Bhambhanis were a joint family of four brothers and one sister. The brothers lived in the same building. Harish, who was the only earning member, is survived by a wife and two daughters.

Gope questioned why his younger brother was killed. “There has to be a reason to kill someone. How can you kill someone without a reason? My brother was only a lawyer. He was doing his job. Why should someone be killed for doing his job?”

Eldest brother Ramesh said since Harish’s death, the families have not celebrated Diwali or Holi. “We are a joint family and used to celebrate all festivals together. Since his death we have stopped celebrating Diwali and Holi.”

The eldest brother, who was a pilot and an executive director with Air India, said that Harish met him before going to meet Hema on the fateful day. “He said bye before he left. We never imagined that we would never see him again,” said an emotional Ramesh.

‘Contract killing’

Recalling the observations of Justice Sadhana Jadhav of the Bombay High Court while rejecting Chintan’s bail plea, Gope said: “The judge had observed it was a ‘contract killing’. That is what it was.”

Hema’s brother Manish Hirani, who regularly travelled from Baroda to Mumbai to attend the trial, said his younger sister had been fond of art since childhood. “She was famous. She would try with different mediums. I still have her sketches that she drew before marriage,” an emotional Hirani said.

Hema moved to Mumbai in October 1998 after her marriage.

