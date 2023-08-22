 Mumbai: Falguni Pathak Travels In Metro, Asks Commuters To Use Metro During Navaratri Festival
Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 07:13 PM IST
Mumbai: Renowned Indian singer and composer, Falguni Pathak, travelled in Mumbai Metro on Tuesday. This move was to spread awareness about using Metro during the upcoming Navaratri festival have a seamless commute within the city. 

“I felt good. Metro is very convenient and clean. The ride reminded me of my local train journey in my childhood. So nice to see that our city is growing. It was a lovely experience. People can travel in Metro during the Navaratri festival and reach their destination conveniently," Pathak said in a video message at Kandivali Metro Station. 

Watch the video here:

This year Navaratri will be celebrated from October 15 to 23. 

