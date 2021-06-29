Mumbai fake vaccine scam: 2,040 people given saline water, all to undergo antibody tests, says Maharashtra minister Rajesh Tope

The fake vaccine scams which were busted a few days ago in Mumbai, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope commenting on the matter on Tuesday told that all victims of the vaccine scam will undergo antibody tests and will be administered two doses of Covishield vaccine after the state writes to the government of India.
According to a report, Rajesh Tope revealed that the victims, according to investigations so far, seem to have been given saline water. According to the Maharashtra health minister, a total of 2,040 people have fallen prey to the vaccination scam in Mumbai.
"Maharashtra government will do antibody tests in first week of July of all those who got vaccinated by the gang. After the test, the state will inform central government, ICMR about the same and make sure all get vaccinated. A total of now 2,040 people for vaccinated by the gang," Rajesh Tope said.
He also added that Mumbai Police with BMC are investigating the matter. As per investigations, till now 10 people are arrested and many FIRs have been filed, he said.
"All have got first dose certificate, however, investigations say that victims were given saline water. The accused gang procured vaccine bottles from another state and filled them with saline water. People were given saline water in the name of vaccines," he added.
Mr Tope further said, "About the vaccination of the victims of the scam, currently, the general post-vaccination detailing is being collected. In general, antibodies are developed after 28-30 days of vaccination, so anti-body tests will be done in the first week of July. And after that, if it is found that they require the vaccine, we will contact Centre to get arrange for both their doses."
For the uninitiated, the vaccine racket came to light after residents of a housing society in Kandivali claimed they were the victims of an elaborate “vaccination scam”, in which they were given fake Covid-19 shots.
