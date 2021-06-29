Mumbai fake vaccine scam: 2,040 people given saline water, all to undergo antibody tests, says Maharashtra minister Rajesh Tope

According to a report, Rajesh Tope revealed that the victims, according to investigations so far, seem to have been given saline water. According to the Maharashtra health minister, a total of 2,040 people have fallen prey to the vaccination scam in Mumbai.

"Maharashtra government will do antibody tests in first week of July of all those who got vaccinated by the gang. After the test, the state will inform central government, ICMR about the same and make sure all get vaccinated. A total of now 2,040 people for vaccinated by the gang," Rajesh Tope said.

He also added that Mumbai Police with BMC are investigating the matter. As per investigations, till now 10 people are arrested and many FIRs have been filed, he said.