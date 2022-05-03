Mumbai: Fake EPFO officials dupe senior citizen

The Sion police have launched a probe into a scam wherein a group of fraudsters impersonated as officials from Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and had duped a 73-year-old man on the pretext of providing him his PF amount. One of the fraudsters in fact claimed to be Assistant PF Commissioner to gain the victim's trust.

According to the police, on April 04, the complainant, who is a resident of Sion, had received a phone call from an unknown woman who claimed to be calling from EPFO office. Surprisingly, the woman possessed accurate PF balance of the victim and asked the victim if he wanted to withdraw his PF money.

"Since the woman had accurate details of victim's PF account, he believed the woman and agreed to withdraw his PF money. In a span of four days, at least four persons, including two women, all claiming to be officials from the EPFO had induced the victim to pay total Rs 42,740 in different bank accounts, on the pretext of various charges required to claim PF money," said a police officer.

He added, after the demand for money kept continuing, the victim consulted with his friends, who informed him that this could well be a fraud. The victim then approached the police and got a criminal offence registered in the matter.

The police have registered a case on charges of common intention, cheating by personation, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, punishment for identity theft and punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 06:20 PM IST