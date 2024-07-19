Mumbai: Fake Crime Branch Officials Rob Man Of ₹3.20 Lakh At Bandra ATM; FIR Registered

Mumbai: Fake BMC Official Held For ₹53 Thousand Fraud | Representative Image

Two unidentified persons have been booked for allegedly impersonating crime branch officials and robbing a young ATM customer of Rs 3.20 lakh. The complainant, Mohammad Sharif, 22, is an accountant residing in Mahim and works in his uncle’s car trading business. His uncle often sent him to deposit money in the bank.

On July 16, at 6pm, Sharif went to the Punjab National Bank ATM near Bandra Talao to deposit Rs3.20 lakh. While Sharif was inside the ATM, an unidentified person entered and showed a fake crime branch identity card, questioning him about such a large amount. The accused escorted Sharif out of the ATM, where another person was present, who too claimed to be a police officer. The duo escorted Sharif into an auto-rickshaw, purportedly to take him to the police station but instead robbed him of the entire amount skilfully.

Upon reaching Carter Road, they returned Sharif’s bag and dropped him off, fleeing in the auto. Suspecting foul play, Sharif checked his bag and discovered the money was missing. He promptly contacted his uncle and the duo approached the Bandra police to file a complaint. Subsequently, an FIR was registered against the two accused under sections 170 (personating a public servant), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.