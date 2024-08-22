Mumbai: Fake Crime Branch Officer Dupes Embassy Manager Of Ireland For ₹7 Lakh, Held | Representational Image

The cyber cell of the Santacruz police has arrested a 41-year-old man from Haryana for allegedly defrauding a manager at the Embassy of Ireland, who resides in Mumbai. The accused, Sunil Garg, reportedly posed as a Mumbai Crime Branch officer and extorted Rs. 7 lakh from the victim in a drugs-in-parcel scam.



Garg is believed to be part of a larger gang involved in cybercriminal activities, according to the police.

The case came to light on May 17 when the victim approached the Santacruz police. He reported that he was first contacted by a man named Vikram Singh, who initially called him and later conducted a Skype call while dressed in a police uniform, presenting himself as a Crime Branch officer.

The 49-year-old victim was informed that a parcel in his name had been seized by customs and contained five passports, four credit cards, 200 grams of MDMA drugs, and Rs. 35,000 in cash. The caller claimed that the victim's Aadhar Card indicated “illegal transactions,” which could lead to his arrest.

Fearing arrest, the victim complied with their demands, eventually paying over Rs. 7 lakh, which the scammers promised to return after their investigation.

A cyber cell team investigated the case by attempting to block and freeze the transactions made to various bank accounts. They traced some of the funds to a specific location and, acting on this information, were able to arrest Garg. The investigation into Garg's gang is ongoing, and the police are working to recover the victim's lost money.