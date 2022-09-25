e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Fake cop dupes Andheri shop owners

Aishwarya Iyer
Updated: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 08:31 AM IST
Mumbai: The MIDC police have arrested a 30-year-old Palghar resident for allegedly impersonating as a cop and borrowing money from shop owners in Andheri.

The suspect was identified as Praveen Ade, who is a security guard at a BMC water purification office.

Clad in khaki pants and t-shirt, Ade used to seek money in the range of Rs 1,000-Rs 10,000 while promising to return the same.

