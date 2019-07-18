Mumbai: Fake ‘Casio’ watches seized

Mumbai: The police raided shops in Bhendi Bazaar on Monday and seized a large quanty of fake watches, bearing the trademarks of CASIO. Renowned lifestyle brand “CASIO” has been aggressively fighting against the counterfeit markets by conducting multiple raids across India.

An FIR was filed against the infringers at JJ Marg police station. Satoshi Yamazaki, general manager at Legal Dept of Casio Computer Co Ltd (Japan) said,

“CASIO shall continue to run these aggressive campaigns to clean up the market of fake Casio products in order to protect its Intellectual Property Rights, brand image and the interest of the customers at large. We would take this opportunity to thank Mumbai police for the action.”