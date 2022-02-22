Mumbai: Faiveley Transport Rail Technologies India Pvt.Ltd donates cochlear implants to Dr. Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Byculla

Faiveley Transport Rail Technologies India Pvt.Ltd donated Cochlear Implants to the Central railways Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Byculla. Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway on behalf of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital (Dr. BAMH), Byculla, accepted Cochlear Implants donated to the hospital by the Faiveley Transport Rail Technologies India Pvt.Ltd.(FTRTI Pvt.Ltd) at the Handing Over Ceremony organized in the GM's Meeting Hall “ Mantrana” at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai on February 22th 2022.

Central Railway has approached organizations with robust CSR programs like (FTRTI Pvt.Ltd) to sponsor donation of these Cochlear Implants of the desired specifications to the needy deaf patients, awaiting surgery in the ENT Department of Railway Hospital, Byculla. Accordingly, Central Railway, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta & Chief Workshop Manager, Parel Mr. Vivek Acharya have coordinated the donation of 10 pieces of High End Cochlear Implants by Advanced Bionics, a US based company under the CSR Initiative of Faiveley Transport Rail Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. Faiveley Transport is a world-leading supplier of systems used in Railways.

Anil Kumar Lahoti said that it is our pride that ENT Department of the hospital is one of the best hospitals in Indian railways having capacity of doing critical Cochlear Implant Surgery. If implant is done at the right age, it opens a whole new world of experience and opportunities to the children. In fact, it is the greatest gift what we can give to children who are future of our country.

A Cochlear Implant : is an electronic device used in cases of Deafness in both Children and Adults. Cochlear implants are designated as Class III devices, meaning they receive the highest level of regulatory scrutiny. The ENT Department of the hospital is not only a pioneer in the field of Cochlear Implant Surgery but also a Centre of Excellence in the field carrying out 20 to 25 Cochlear Implants per year since 2004. Railway Hospital, Byculla has also entered into an MOU with Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech & Hearing Disabilities (AYJNISHD) as per revised “Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances” (ADIP) Scheme 2014 of Government of India, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), New Delhi on 11.06.2021 for a period of two years for Cochlear Implant Surgery of Below Poverty Line deaf children of the general public.

B K Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager, A K Gupta, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Yashvir Singh Ataria, Principal Chief Medical Director, Central Railway, S.K. Pankaj, Senior Deputy General Manager and other Principal Head of Departments of Central Railway, Vivek Acharya, Chief Workshop Manager, Parel, Ajay Mani, Managing Director Faiveley Transport Rail Technology India Pvt.Ltd, Dr. Meera Arora, Medical Director, Railway Hospital, Byculla, . P.V. Shridhar, Vice President Sales & Marketing of Faiveley Transport, Preethi Nandakumar, Head of Transit HR & CSR, Faiveley Transport Rail Technology India Pvt.Ltd, other Senior Officers of Central Railway, were also present.

A brief presentation of the “Cochlear Implant Programme of Dr.BAMH/BY” was given by Dr. Deepak Dalmia on the occasion and vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. Meera Arora, Medical Director Dr.BAMH, Byculla.

ALSO READ Mhow: Panel probing Chairs validity at BR Ambedkar University

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 08:41 PM IST